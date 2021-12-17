Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after purchasing an additional 271,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.