Financial Life Advisors Has $414,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Financial Life Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

SPMO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. 2,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $65.83.

