Financial Review: SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics $35.00 million 94.56 -$45.57 million ($2.19) -30.68 CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 8,126.74 -$348.86 million $4.76 16.06

SpringWorks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -20.74% -19.85% CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SpringWorks Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 10 0 2.71

SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $117.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.85%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $158.27, indicating a potential upside of 107.00%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin -blmf, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Nirogacestat + teclistamab, which is in clinical stage that targets BCMA and CD3; Nirogacestat + elranatamab; Nirogacestat + PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for allogeneic BCMA CAR T cell therapy; Mirdametinib that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology; and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.