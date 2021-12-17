FIO Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.54 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $84.41 million and $60.54 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 5% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004766 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 797,925,274 coins and its circulating supply is 461,882,537 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

