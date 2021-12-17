Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Up 94.5% in November

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FFLWF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 11,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,655. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fire & Flower in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

