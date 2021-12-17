Fireball (FIRE) Price Hits $7.80 on Major Exchanges

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for about $7.80 or 0.00016841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $153,404.99 and approximately $189.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,680 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

