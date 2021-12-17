First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE FCF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 211,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

