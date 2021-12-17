First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,218.43

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,218.43 ($29.32) and traded as low as GBX 1,934 ($25.56). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 1,940 ($25.64), with a volume of 42,830 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £539.49 million and a PE ratio of 668.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,118.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

