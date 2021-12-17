First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,218.43

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,218.43 ($29.32) and traded as low as GBX 1,934 ($25.56). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 1,940 ($25.64), with a volume of 42,830 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £539.49 million and a PE ratio of 668.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,118.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

