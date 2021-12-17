First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Sells $239,850.00 in Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.30 on Friday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $152.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

