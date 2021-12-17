First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.40. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$39.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.08.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.