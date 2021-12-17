First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FQVLF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,605. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

