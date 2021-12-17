First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 50,129 shares.The stock last traded at $120.32 and had previously closed at $120.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after purchasing an additional 55,074 shares during the period.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

