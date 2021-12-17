First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $81.25 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

