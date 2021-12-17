First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. 37,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,874. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period.

