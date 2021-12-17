FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $525,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,147,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,926,000 after buying an additional 191,875 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,709.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 127,455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 113,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 78,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

