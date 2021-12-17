Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,482 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Shares of SPLK opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.53 and a twelve month high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $407,210. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

