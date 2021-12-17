Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,445,000 after buying an additional 461,576 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after buying an additional 63,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 491,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.