Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1,600.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 230,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,498 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.20.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

