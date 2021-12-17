Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 18,423 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STC stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

