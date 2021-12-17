Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,747 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

