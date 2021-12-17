Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FVRR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.09.

NYSE FVRR opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.53. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $110.23 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

