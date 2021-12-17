FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.73.

NYSE FLT opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.74 and a 200-day moving average of $253.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

