FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0418

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

