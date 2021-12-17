FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

FMC has raised its dividend by 172.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FMC has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FMC to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of FMC opened at $104.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

