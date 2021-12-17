Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 126,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

