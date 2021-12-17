FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the November 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,465,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FOMC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,890,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,357,867. FOMO has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
About FOMO
