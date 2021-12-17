ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FORG. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

