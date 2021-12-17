Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

