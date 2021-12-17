Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives $37.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

