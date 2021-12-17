Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director David Harquail Sells 6,600 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

David Harquail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00.

TSE:FNV opened at C$170.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of C$32.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$205.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$175.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$180.27.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$198.46.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

