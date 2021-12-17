Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after acquiring an additional 252,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,468,000 after purchasing an additional 206,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.