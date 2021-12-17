Frax (FRAX) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $26.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,485,574,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

