Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

