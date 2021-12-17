Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Down 8.7%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares dropped 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.00 and last traded at $87.09. Approximately 2,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 374,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.35.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

Get Freshpet alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 253,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Freshpet by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.