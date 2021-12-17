FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FTC Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $7.85 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $47,381,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

