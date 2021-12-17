Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.05

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.05 and traded as low as $33.84. Fujitsu shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 50,363 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts forecast that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

