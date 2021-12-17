FUNToken (FUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $111.54 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $111.54 million and $6.64 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00039456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00203752 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

