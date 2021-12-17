FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.90). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.85) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 128,362 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,942 shares of company stock worth $7,939,963. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

