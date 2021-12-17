FY2021 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Issued By Piper Sandler

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $10.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMF. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after buying an additional 619,255 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares during the period.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

