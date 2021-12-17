FY2021 Earnings Estimate for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $28.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.89. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.63 EPS.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

