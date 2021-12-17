FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Reduced by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.08.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$94.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$62.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

