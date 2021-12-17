FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issued By B. Riley

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SkillSoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). B. Riley also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKIL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of SKIL opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

