FY2022 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Decreased by Analyst

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

