FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Mesoblast Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mesoblast in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%.

MESO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

