G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $45.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTHX. Roth Capital cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,314. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

