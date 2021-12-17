Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.89

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 67317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The company has a market cap of $514.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $345.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,133,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

