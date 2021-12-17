GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in GDS by 525.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in GDS by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,518,000 after purchasing an additional 379,163 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,463,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in GDS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.