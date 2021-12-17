Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.93. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 1,347,101 shares.
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80.
In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore bought 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$139,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,369,040. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$29,095.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,763 shares in the company, valued at C$48,331.13. Insiders have sold a total of 317,500 shares of company stock valued at $260,094 in the last quarter.
About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
