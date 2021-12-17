Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at KeyCorp

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $540.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.52.

Generac stock opened at $350.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $214.41 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.84.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

