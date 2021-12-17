GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.68) to GBX 1,555 ($20.55) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,618.60 ($21.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £81.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,624.20 ($21.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,517.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,456.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

